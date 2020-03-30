Gas prices continue to slide down as most people stay home

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2, down 13 cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.69. The New York State average is $2.34 – down 6 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.73.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.42 (down 3 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.37 (down 4 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.41 (down 7 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.33 (down 6 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.34 (down 6 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.28 (down 6 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.33 (down6 cents since last week)

Good news: low gas prices! Bad news: consumers don’t benefit! Pump prices continue to decline around the country as oil prices have decreased significantly in response to the increasing public health, financial and economic impact of COVID-19 and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Normally at this time of year, gas demand is growing and prices are on the rise. New data from the Energy Information Administration reveals that with many Americans staying at home and practicing social distancing, gas demand continues to drop dramatically. Gas prices have not been this low since 2016 and now more than half of the states in the United States have prices below $2. Gas demand is likely to continue decreasing and push gas prices cheaper.