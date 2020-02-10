Gas prices continue to tumble

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.43, down four cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.28. The New York State average is $2.63 – down three cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.47. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.62 (down one cent since last week)

Buffalo - $2.57 (down one cent since last week)

Ithaca - $2.64 (down two cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.59 (down three cents since last week)

Rome - $2.63 (down one cent since last week)

Syracuse - $2.50 (down four cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.64 (down three cents since last week)

The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.43 per gallon, which is four cents less than last week, 16 cents less than a month ago, and 16 cents more than a year ago. Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that a high level of gasoline stocks and low demand continue to put downward pressure on pump prices across the country.