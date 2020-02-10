Gas prices continue to tumble
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.43, down four cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.28. The New York State average is $2.63 – down three cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.47. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $2.62 (down one cent since last week)
- Buffalo - $2.57 (down one cent since last week)
- Ithaca - $2.64 (down two cents since last week)
- Rochester - $2.59 (down three cents since last week)
- Rome - $2.63 (down one cent since last week)
- Syracuse - $2.50 (down four cents since last week)
- Watertown - $2.64 (down three cents since last week)
The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.43 per gallon, which is four cents less than last week, 16 cents less than a month ago, and 16 cents more than a year ago. Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that a high level of gasoline stocks and low demand continue to put downward pressure on pump prices across the country.
From Gas Buddy:
"The nation's gas prices continue to fall to fresh lows as coronavirus fears continue to put a choke-hold on oil prices, leading to the fourth straight weekly decline in the national average," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "All but a handful of states saw their averages decline over the last seven days, leading to plenty of smiling faces, but especially in the 21 states where at least one station is offering gasoline under $2 per gallon. It's impressive that in those 21 states, a total of over 10,000 stations are offering such low prices. With continued worries of economic slowdown due to the spread of coronavirus, I don't think the impact to oil is done yet, and for now, motorists are poised to see another week of falling gas prices."