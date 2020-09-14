Gas prices remain significantly lower than a year ago
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.19, down three cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.57. The New York State average is $2.28 – down a penny since last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.73. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $2.22 (down a penny since last week)
- Buffalo - $2.25 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca - $2.21 (down one cent since last week)
- Rochester - $2.26 (down one cent since last week)
- Rome - $2.32 (down one cent since last week)
- Syracuse - $2.22 (down two cents since last week)
- Watertown - $2.32 (down two cents since last week)
With road trip season in the rearview mirror, pump prices have dropped along with demand. The Energy Information Administration reports that gasoline demand dropped last week, which is helping to bring pump prices down. Low demand will likely help pump prices to continue their descent as summer fades to fall. Even back to school season didn’t lead to an increase in demand for gasoline since so many students are studying virtually.
From Gas Buddy:
"Seasonal factors, as expected, are pushing gas prices down in most areas across the country. In addition, oil prices have hit a rough patch on renewed concerns about the economy and falling demand, leaving motorists the beneficiaries for the next few weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "No one should be in a rush to fill up as prices will likely continue to trend lower, especially as the summer gasoline requirement ends on Tuesday, ushering in cheaper to produce winter gasoline and a return to less fragmentation in supply since winter gasoline is common nearly coast-to-coast, making it less of a headache to produce fuel since it can be used universally."