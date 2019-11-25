Gas prices stable heading into Thanksgiving

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.59, down 1 cent since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.56. The New York State average is $2.68 – down 1cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.83. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.66 (up 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.63 (up 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.67 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.67 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rome -- $2.62 (down 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.58 (no change since last week)

Watertown -- $2.66 (no change since last week)

The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is down a penny as we enter the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. The latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that total domestic gas stocks were up last week, though they are lower than where they were last year at this time.

Growth in stocks and lower gasoline demand have helped to push the national average down by 1 cent. However, demand is likely to increase with holiday travel. This year, AAA expects more than 55 million people to travel for Thanksgiving.

The majority of travelers will travel by car, but air travel is expected to be up almost 5 percent. Gas prices are not expected to deter any travelers from making their holiday trips.