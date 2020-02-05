Gateway II warehouse project seeks assistance from GCEDC

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider accepting an application for assistance from Mega Properties at the GCEDC’s Feb. 6 board meeting.

Mega Properties is investing approximately $3 million to build a 60,000-square-foot distribution warehouse in the Town of Batavia at the Gateway II Corporate Park.

The project is the first phase of development on a 22.2-acre site purchased by Mega Properties in 2019. The site could accommodate approximately 120,000 square feet of additional facilities.

Mega Properties has long-standing ties to Batavia, having launched in Batavia’s Harvester Business Incubation Center more than 30 years ago. The business is currently based at the Gateway I Corporate Park in the Town of Batavia.

Mega Properties is seeking approximately $558,497 in assistance, including a property tax exemption of $400,497, a sales tax exemption of $128,000, and a mortgage tax exemption of $30,000.

Since the project is requesting more than $100,000 in incentives, public hearings will be scheduled for comment and feedback to the requests.

The Gateway II Corporate Park is located less than a mile from Interstate 90 Exit 48 in the Town of Batavia and is home to Ashley Furniture HomeStore’s regional distribution facility.

The Gateway II Corporate Park is also the site of Gallina Development’s manufacturing/distribution flex building -- the Gateway GS campus, which has immediate availability for lease tenants seeking 4,500- to 27,000-square-feet of space.