GCEDC board approves incentives for $1 million Graham project

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) approved incentives for Graham Manufacturing at the board’s August 1st meeting. The GCEDC board also accepted an application for incentives from Wendt Propane.

Graham Manufacturing is investing $1.075 million for capital improvements to expand various properties at its campus in the city of Batavia. The company will renovate an existing 8,000 sq. ft. of buildings, including an expansion and renovation of its 4,000 sq. ft. welding school to meet market demand for welders.

An existing 4,000 sq. ft. manufacturing building also will be re-purposed and the company will build a new 5,000 sq. ft. warehouse for storage needs. A supplemental application from Graham Manufacturing was accepted at the meeting, with a public hearing to be held.

“Graham Manufacturing has a very long history in our community and once again the company is demonstrating its commitment to our community by making capital investments in its infrastructure,” said GCEDC Board Chair Paul Battaglia. “When companies are making these types of investments, it means they intend to stay and grow which is always a positive sign.”

Wendt Propane, based in Sanborn, NY in Niagara County, is seeking sales, mortgage and property tax exemptions of approximately $125,000 to build a new 9,600 square foot facility in the town of Le Roy.

The $1.3 million project consists of $800,000 is construction costs, $410,000 is equipment costs, and $90,000 in real estate costs. Construction of the new facility would result in the creation of four new jobs.