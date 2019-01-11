GCEDC board approves incentives for Churchville Fire Equipment expansion in Pavilion

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) approved incentives for Churchville Fire Equipment Corp. at the agency’s January 10th board meeting.

Churchville Fire Equipment Corp. will purchase the land and build a truck set-up facility at 10246 Perry Road in the town of Pavillion. The $900,000 investment by the company, which includes $700,000 to purchase the land, will create 3 new jobs.

Churchville Fire Equipment Corp. was approved for just over $50,000 in incentives, including sales and mortgage and property tax exemptions. For every one dollar in incentives, the company will be investing $78 into the local economy.

Churchville Fire Equipment Corp. has decades of experience in the fire and emergency services industry, and supplies area fire companies with life-saving equipment.