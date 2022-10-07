GCEDC board supports assistance for renovation of hotel and waterpark on Park Road

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board has accepted an initial resolution for a proposed $12 million investment by 8250 Park Road, LLC for extensive renovations to the Quality Inn & Suites and Palm Island Indoor Water Park in the town of Batavia at its board meeting on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

8250 Park Road, LLC will renovate the four-season tourism and hospitality facility’s hotel rooms, lobby, event spaces, water park, and restaurant. The re-development proposes to create 38 new full-time jobs. The project is estimated to generate $32 of economic activity for every $1 of local public benefits.

“This investment will have a major impact on our tourism and hospitality sectors. These types of facilities will attract residents throughout the Western New York Region,” said Steve Hyde, Genesee County Economic Development Center president and CEO. “The facility is in a premier location in Genesee County centrally located to attractions such as Darien Lake, and the facility’s water park is a four-season attraction as well.”

8250 Park Road, LLC is requesting sales tax exemptions estimated at $458,400, a property tax abatement of approximately $659,521, and a mortgage tax exemption estimated at $80,000.

A public hearing for the initial application will be scheduled in the town of Batavia.