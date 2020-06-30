GCEDC board to consider incentives for $3 million mix-use project in Pembroke

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider approving incentives for a $3 million mixed-use project by J & R Fancher Property Holdings LLC (Brickhouse Commons) at the agency’s July 2 board meeting.

The 32,254-square-foot, three-story facility is proposed to be constructed on a 7.9-acre parcel at Genesee County’s Buffalo East Technology Park (BETP) in the Town of Pembroke.

The Brickhouse Commons project includes adding 17 market-rate, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments on the second and third floors, and an interior space comprised of four spaces for commercial tenants, as well as indoor parking and a fitness center.

A public hearing on the proposed incentives was held May 26.

J & R Fancher Property Holdings LLC’s proposed investment contributes to Genesee County’s growth strategy for residential growth to parallel strong economic growth in shovel-ready industrial parks.

Genesee County’s 67-acre Buffalo East Technology Park campus maintains multiple parcels for development opportunities and is home to Yancey’s Fancy cheese manufacturing and production facility.

BETP is located at the intersection of New York State Route 77 and New York State Route 5 in the Town of Pembroke offering easy access to New York Interstate 90 at Exit 48-A.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via conference and online at www.gcedc.com.