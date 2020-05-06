GCEDC board to consider incentives for solar park on Galloway Road, Batavia

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider a proposal from Bright Oak Solar LLC for a 4-megawatt community solar project at the GCEDC’s May 7 board meeting.

The proposed $6 million project would be located on Galloway Road in the Town of Batavia.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via conference and online at www.gcedc.com. The meeting starts at 4 p.m.

Bright Oak Solar LLC is the sixth community solar project proposed to the GCEDC board in 2020. If the project is approved, the projects combined would generate approximately $28 million of capital investments in the County ultimately generating up to 26 megawatts of solar energy.

The proposed incentives would set PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) payments over the next 15 years, which are estimated to generate $122,610 in revenues to Genesee County and $257,845 in revenues to the Oakfield-Alabama Central Schools.

The total increase in PILOT payments and real property taxes for the project is estimated at $394,139 over 15 years.

If the project’s application is accepted, a public hearing would be held in advance of a final resolution for project incentives.