GCEDC considering assistance for five solar projects

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider accepting applications for assistance from Borrego Solar for five community solar projects at the GCEDC’s Feb. 6 board meeting.

Borrego Solar is investing approximately $21.6 million, which would generate 22 megawatts of energy for residential and commercial subscribers. The five projects are estimated to generate $2.092 million in revenues to the municipalities and schools where the projects are located.

In the Town of Batavia, Borrego Solar has submitted applications for assistance for three solar farms that would be located at 5230 Batavia-Stafford Townline Road (Elba Central School District), 3104 W. Main Street Road (Pembroke Central School District) and 3232 W. Main Street Road (Pembroke Central School District).

If approved, the proposed Payment In Lieu Of Taxes -- PILOTs -- for the three Town of Batavia projects are estimated to generate $390,041 in revenues to Genesee County, $433,033 in revenues to the Pembroke Central schools and $318,292 in revenues to the Elba Central schools over 15 years.

In the Town of Pembroke, Borrego Solar has submitted applications for assistance for two solar farms that would be located at 241 Knapp Road East (Akron Central School District) and 241 Knapp Road West (Akron Central School District).

If approved, the proposed PILOTs for the two Town of Pembroke projects are estimated to generate $364,711 in revenues to Genesee County and $586,427 in revenues to the Akron Central schools.

Since all the projects are requesting more than $100,000 in incentives, public hearings will be scheduled for comment and feedback to the requests.