GCEDC to consider incentives for Batavia business changing locations

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) will consider approving incentives for Custom Vehicle Operators (CVO) which is transferring operations from its existing facility on Ganson Avenue in the city of Batavia to the former PW Minor manufacturing facility at 3 Treadeasy Avenue.

CVO is investing $2 million to purchase and make capital improvements at the 80,000 square foot building. The project will retain 36 jobs.

CVO is the authorized distributor/installer of accessories for General Motors automobile dealer locations in Central and Western New York and Western and Northeast Pennsylvania.

CVO is seeking sales, mortgage and property tax exemptions of approximately $60,000.