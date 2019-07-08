Local Matters

July 8, 2019 - 5:14pm

GCEDC to consider incentives to assist company's $1.2 million expansion

posted by Howard B. Owens in GCEDC, business, batavia, Provident Batavia.

scppoolsjuly82019.jpg

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) will consider accepting an application for incentives from Provident Batavia LLC at the board’s July 11th meeting.

The company wants to construct a 13,000-square-foot addition to an existing 25,000-square-foot office, warehouse and distribution facility leased by SCP Pools. Provident Batavia is proposing to invest approximately $1.194 million and is seeking $156,000 in mortgage, property and sales tax exemptions. The project will retain 15 jobs.

Since the company is seeking incentives of more than $100,000, the GCEDC would schedule a public hearing if the application is accepted.

The GCEDC Board meeting will take place at its offices on 99 MedTech Drive in Batavia at 4 p.m.on Thursday, July 11th. The meeting is open to the public.

