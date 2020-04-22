Genesee County reports third COVID-19 related death, 10 new positive cases

New Cases

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 140 positive cases. Five positive cases reside in Batavia, two reside in Darien, one resides in Alabama, one resides in Pavilion, and one resides in Pembroke. One individual is less than 20 years of age, two individuals are in their 30s, six individuals are in their 40s, and one individual is in their 50s. One of the positive individuals was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Two of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Two of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

Genesee County has received word of one new death notification related to COVID-19. The individual was hospitalized and under the age of 65. Our condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this difficult time.

Orleans County received four new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 62 positive cases Four positive cases reside in Albion. One individual is in their 20s, one individual is in their 40s, one individual is in their 60s and one individual is in their 80s. One of the newly positive individuals was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Four of the previous positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation. Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.



Non-county Public Regulated Facilities

In an effort to provide additional information on state and federally regulated facilities in both Genesee and Orleans counties, the health department will be adding some additional layers to our mapping tool later this week that will break out community versus (non-county regulated) public facility spread cases. In addition, we will be adding a chart to our websites and daily briefings that will detail the number of cases and deaths in the regulated facilities in our counties.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Testing

There is still limited swabbing available in Genesee and Orleans Counties. If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your primary care provider and they will determine if testing is right for you. If the counties receive an increase in swabbing supplies and the protocol for testing is changed, we will notify the public.

Mental Health