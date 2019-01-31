Genesee County's travel advisory lifted, state of emergency canceled

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Genesee County Highway Department and Emergency Management Services, has canceled the travel advisory for all of Genesee County as of 5:00pm, January 31, 2019. Motorists are encouraged to continue to drive with caution due to present blowing and drifting snow accumulation on roads and sub-zero wind chill temperatures.

Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger said the state of emergency has also been canceled.

We can confirm, there is a lot of blowing and drifting snow and low visbility at times on county grounds. Photos and video coming, hopefully later tonight.