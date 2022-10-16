Genesee Gymnastics posts best score of season

Genesee Gymnastics finished third on Friday at MCA Gymnastics competition in Byron.

Results and photo submitted by Stephani Hamilton.

Team Results: 1. Gates-Chili/Brighton: 122.5, 2. Genesee: 113.55, 3. Corning: 106.9

All Around: 1. Anna Pecor (Gates-Chili/Brighton): 34.4, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 30.05, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 29.45, 9. Gianna Trigilio (Genesee): 26.95, 10. Mikayla Yohon (Genesee): 26.9, 12. Hannah Spencer (Genesee): 25.4

Vault: 1. Anna Zahradka (Corning): 8.2, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 8.0, 4. Mikayla Yohon (Genesee): 7.8, 5. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 7.75, 11. Nee'Kay Smith (Genesee): 7.25, 14. Gianna Trigilio (Genesee): 7.05, 16. Hannah Spencer (Genesee): 6.65

Uneven Bars: 1. Anna Pecor (Gates-Chili/Brighton): 8.65, 5. Roan Finn (Genesee): 6.2, 7. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 6.0, 8. Gianna Trigilio (Genesee): 5.9, 11. Mikayla Yohon (Genesee): 5.35, 12. Hannah Spencer (Genesee): 5.25, 16. Samantha Copani (Genesee): 3.75

Balance Beam: 1. Anna Zahradka (Corning): 9.0, 4. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 8.1, 6. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.9, 10. Gianna Trigilio (Genesee): 6.8, 11. Nee'Kay Smith & Mikayla Yohon (Genesee): 6.7, 14. Hannah Spencer (Genesee): 6.45

Floor Exercise: 1. Anna Zahradka (Corning): 9.0, 5. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.95, 7. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 7.6, 10. Gianna Trigilio (Genesee): 7.2, 11. Hannah Spencer & Mikayla Yohon (Genesee): 7.05, 16. Samantha Copani (Genesee): 5.4

"The Genesee Varsity team may not have won the meet but they did have their best team score," Hamilton said. "Each one of the gymnasts had at least one personal best. I am super proud of their efforts."

Their next meet is Saturday, Oct. 22 at MCA Gymnastics at 3 p.m.