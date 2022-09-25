Genesee Gymnastics showing improvement in Saturday's meet

Genesee came in third in a Monroe County Athletics Gymnastics competition in Byron on Saturday.

The teams placed:

Fairport: 119.9

Gates-Brighton: 113.175

Genesee: 110. 025

Corning: 109.125

Individual results:

All Around: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 31.35, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 28.775, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 28.4, 9. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 27.2

Vault: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 8.1, 2. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.725, 6. Mikayla Yohon (Genesee): 7.45, 8. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 7.275

Uneven Bars: 1. Maryclaire Wirth (Fairport): 7.1, 7. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 6.5, 9. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 6.475

Balance Beam: 1. Sophie Hain (Fairport): 8.725, 6. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 7.75

Floor Exercise: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 8.6, 5. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.625

Genesee Coach Stephani Hamilton said, "The girls placed third out of four teams today and I am proud of them. Each girl has increased her skill level on each event so far this season. They will continue to strive for their goals."

Genesee's next meet is Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at Bright Raven in Victor.

Submitted information and photo.