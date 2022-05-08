Girl golfers rising in the Genesee Region

Photos and article submitted by Mike Cintorino

This year in Genesee Region Varsity Golf there seems to be more girl golfers than ever before.

Roughly three-quarters of the teams have at least one female golfer on the team, with some squads filling rosters with multiple girls.

During the spring season, which is the boys golf season, these young ladies play alongside the boys from the white tees.

Earlier this season, the league's coaches decided to try and put together a unique event for these young ladies -- a golf tournament for just the girls, allowing them to play from the red tees and against their fellow female competitors.

On Saturday, May 7th, Batavia Country Club hosted the inaugural Genesee Region Girls Golf Invitational. Five young ladies accepted the invitation to play in what hopes to be the first of the annual event: Judah MacDonald (Notre Dame Senior), Maggie Woodruff (Notre Dame Senior), Grace Mileham (Notre Dame Junior), Aerianna Cintorino (Elba/OA Freshman), and Jada Fite (Elba/OA 8th Grader).

While it was a little cool and windy, the sun shined down on these ladies as they made their way around the front nine at Batavia Country Club. At the end of the day Elba 8th grader Jada Fite earned the medalist honors with a round of 54 on the par 36 course.

Elba/OA’s Aerianna Cintorino took second place with a round of 63 while Notre Dame’s Maggie Woodruff rounded out the top three with a round of 70. For some of these ladies, it was their first time competing and a great opportunity to play competitive golf.

Top Photo: Jada Fite, Aerianna Cintorino, Maggie Woodruff, Judah MacDonald, Grace Mileham

Jada Fite putting to finish her round of 54, Aerianna Cintorino looking on

Maggie Woodruff

Jada Fite

Aerianna Cintorino

Grace Mileham

Judah MacDonald