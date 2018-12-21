GO Art! opens member show, Heat Wave

Gregory Hallock, executive director of GO Art! holds up the winning ornaments from an ornament-decorating contest for GO Art! members. Tammy Hatherway, the left ornament, won in the adult category and Anna Browne won in the children's category.

GO Art! opened its winter member's art show, Heat Wave, on Thursday night.

Best of Show, "Firebird," by David Burke.

A sculpture, "Forest Floor," by Emily Crawford.