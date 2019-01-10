Graham forming new subsidiary in India

Press release:

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical, power and defense industries, today announced that it has established Graham India Private Limited (“GIPL”) as a wholly owned subsidiary. GIPL, based in the northwest region of India, in Ahmedabad, has been initiated as a sales and market development office with an Indian national as sales director and business development leader.

Graham’s establishment of this new entity was driven by several strategic and macroeconomic factors. Asia is a key region for investment in new crude oil refining and petrochemical capacity, with India being an important market for such investments. The Company anticipates that stronger and more consistent consultative customer support will lead to expanded bidding participation in the region. Further, having a local presence is expected to enhance Graham’s development of India fabrication partners who can assist the Company in addressing government policy and preference for fabrication in India. Finally, Graham believes that having a local entity demonstrates its enduring commitment to the Indian refining, petrochemical and fertilizer markets.

James R. Lines, Graham’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “India continues to experience strong economic growth, projecting ongoing GDP growth surpassing 6% annually. We expect this growth will drive capital investment in new refining, petrochemical and fertilizer capacity, all of which are important end markets for Graham. Over time, we plan to build out GIPL’s organization structure with additional sales and engineering support staff, along with fabrication and quality control specialists. We believe that our local presence will increase bidding participation and, ultimately, increase market share within our targeted end markets.”