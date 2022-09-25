Grand Jury Report: Batavia man indicted in Elm Street shooting

Jeremy Ives

Jeremy G. Ives is indicted on two counts of attempted assault in the first degree, a Class C violent felony, kidnapping in the second degree, a Class B violent felony, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, two counts of criminal use of a firearm in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, and menacing in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Ives is accused of attempting to cause serious physical injury to a person using a shotgun in the City of Batavia on Aug. 12. He is accused of abducting another person on that same day. Previously: Arrest made in Elm Street shooting

Iverson M. Davis is indicted on counts of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony, and eight counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a Class D felony. Davis is accused of stealing property with a value in excess of $3,000 between March 25 and March 28 at Batavia Downs in the Town of Batavia. He is accused of possessing forged Western Union Money Orders.

Elayasia A. Mendez is indicted on counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, DWI, forgery in the second degree, falsifying business records in the first degree, and criminal impersonation in the second degree. Mendez is accused of driving a 2014 Chrysler on Clinton Street Road, Stafford, on June 11 on a suspended license while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She is accused of signing the name "Jada Quinones" on a fingerprint card in an attempt to conceal her true identity.

Alicia K. Urban is indicted on two counts of aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs, a Class E felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor. Urban is accused of driving impaired on March 29 on East Main Street, Town of Batavia, while two children were in the vehicle.

Amanda B. Hopkins is indicted on two counts of aggravated DWI, a Class E felony, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child a Class A misdemeanor. Hopkins is accused of driving drunk, with a BAC of .08 or greater, with a child in the car, on Route 63 in the Town of Pavilion on Jan. 21.

Garlyn M. Gause is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Gause is accused of possessing cocaine on April 24 in the City of Batavia with the intent to sell it. On that same date, he is accused of preventing the use of evidence by concealment, alteration, destruction or by employing force, intimidation or deception. On the same date, is also accused of being in possession of a controlled substance.

Trevor T. Cooke is indicted on counts of driving while ability impaired by drugs, a Class E felony, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree. Cooke is accused of driving a 2006 Chevrolet on April 2 on Bloomingdale Road in the Town of Alabama while his ability was impaired by drugs.