Grandfather of player makes Muckdogs tribute video

Mike Baluja -- that's the name on the YouTube channel this video appears on -- made this video as a tribute to the 2021 Batavia Muckdogs and coach Joey Martinez.

He wrote in the description:

A tribute to the Batavia Muckdogs inaugural year in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. Dedicated to Coach Joey Martinez, who saw my grandson at a showcase in December of 2020, and invited him to be among this very special group of players that he had assembled. His persistence and advice were instrumental in influencing our decision. It turned out to be a very rewarding experience for those involved.

The Muckdogs have two games left in their season that will go a long way in determinng whether they make the playoffs. They're in Jamestown tomorrow night to take on the first-place Tarp Skunks and at home at 7 p.m. on Thursday to play Niagara.