Grass fire reportedly spreads to porch on Vine Street

A grass fire has reportedly spread to a porch at the back of 30 Vine St., Batavia.

The upstairs apartment may be occupied.

City Fire responding.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: A quick response by City Fire appears to have gotten the fire knocked down before there was any serious structural damage. All occupants exited the apartments safely and no pets were hurt or lost. The fire is under investigation and more information will be released later.

UPDATE 3 p.m.: City Fire is back in service.