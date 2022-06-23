Local Matters

June 23, 2022 - 9:36pm

Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin hosting rally Friday in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in Lee Zeldin, news, batavia.

leezeldinchapin2021-3.jpg

In what is being billed as a "Save Our State" rally, gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is scheduled to make an appearance in Batavia at noon outside the Old Courthouse.

Previously: Lee Zeldin, running for governor visits Batavia, gets business perspective on state's needs

Photo: File photo from Oct. 15, when Zeldin visited Chapin Manufacturing with Assemblyman Steve Hawley. Photo by Howard Owens.

