June 23, 2022 - 9:36pm
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin hosting rally Friday in Batavia
posted by Howard B. Owens in Lee Zeldin, news, batavia.
In what is being billed as a "Save Our State" rally, gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is scheduled to make an appearance in Batavia at noon outside the Old Courthouse.
Photo: File photo from Oct. 15, when Zeldin visited Chapin Manufacturing with Assemblyman Steve Hawley. Photo by Howard Owens.
