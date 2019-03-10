Haskell puts up 33 points to secure Franklinville win over Elba

Video Sponsor

Danielle Haskell, still a junior, proved Saturday why she's going to a Division I university after she graduates in leading her team, Franklinville, to a 49-32 victory over the Elba Lancers in the Class D Far West Regional Championship.

Haskell scored 33 points, despite being held to one for 11 from the three-point line. No other player for Franklin even got close to double digits in scoring, with Abby Burrell and Abby McCoy scoring five points each.

Elba jumped out to an early lead but couldn't hold it and after the third quarter where the Lancers scored only three points, it was hard for the team to get back in the game.

Leah Bezon scored 11 points, Brynn Walczak, 9, Lauryn Engle, six, and Taylor Augello, four. Maddie Muehlig had five assists.

Photos by Thomas Ognibene from Steve Ognibene Photography.

To view or purchase photos, click here.