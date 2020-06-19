Hawley endorses Jacobs for NY-27

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C, I – Batavia) endorsed Chris Jacobs for New York’s 27th Congressional District today.

“Chris has served Western New York with honor and integrity, and he has been a steadfast defender of our conservative values in Albany,” Hawley said. “Chris is unwavering in his fight for his constituents, our region, and our values – I can think of no one more suited to fight for Western New York and be the conservative leader we need in Congress. It is my distinct honor and pleasure to offer my full endorsement for Chris in both the Special Election and Primary Election on June 23rd.”

“I am beyond honored and grateful to receive Assemblyman Hawley’s endorsement. It has been an honor serving beside him in the State Legislature and he has been a true conservative fighter for the people of Western New York. With his endorsement, I feel confident that we can usher in a new era of prosperity in our region and send strong conservative leadership to Washington,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs has also received the endorsement of United States President Donald Trump, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), NYS Senator Patrick Gallivan, NYS Senator Mike Ranzenhofer, NYS Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, NYS Assemblyman Mike Norris, Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard.