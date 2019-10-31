Heavy rain anticipated during trick-or-treat hours

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain, about a half-inch, between 4:30 and 7 p.m. for Genesee County.

Those are prime trick-or-treet hours but at least two venues in Batavia are moving their Halloween-related events indoors.

There is an event, a fall festival, starting at 5 p.m. at City Church's St. Anthony's facility on Liberty Street and what was originally a "trunk-or-treat" event at Grace Baptist on Vine Street at 5:30 p.m.

As for the rain, expect flooding in low-lying areas. Motorists are urged to slow down during the storm. Brief gusty winds are expected around 7 p.m. before strong winds arrive before the morning.