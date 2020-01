A light amount of heavy, wet snow is falling in Batavia and the roads are getting slick.

At about 8:35, a vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in Ganson Avenue and slid into a tree. City Fire and Mercy EMS were called to the scene to evaluate a pregnant woman who was riding in the backseat.

Officer Mark Lawrence said City DPW has been notified of road conditions and are expected to start treating roadways.

