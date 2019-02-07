February 7, 2019 - 10:38am
High winds, freezing rain, flooding predicted for the area
There is a high-wind warning in effect from midnight tonight until 5 p.m., Friday.
Winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are expected.
This could lead to downed trees and power outages. Travel for high-profile vehicles will be difficult.
The winter weather advisory for freezing rain remains in effect until noon today.
A flood watch is in effect through Friday.
UPDATE 10:51 p.m.: The freezing rain advisory has been extended to 3 p.m.
Recent comments