February 7, 2019 - 10:38am

High winds, freezing rain, flooding predicted for the area

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

There is a high-wind warning in effect from midnight tonight until 5 p.m., Friday.

Winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

This could lead to downed trees and power outages. Travel for high-profile vehicles will be difficult.

The winter weather advisory for freezing rain remains in effect until noon today.

A flood watch is in effect through Friday.

UPDATE 10:51 p.m.: The freezing rain advisory has been extended to 3 p.m.

 

