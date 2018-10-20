Local Matters

October 20, 2018 - 11:15am

Historic police photo from McDonald's donated to Le Roy PD

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, le roy pd, news, history.

Louis Buono, left, owner of the McDonald's franchise in Le Roy, is remodeling his store and in the new design there won't be room for the historical photographs he had on display before.

Most of the photos are going to the Le Roy Historial Society, but one, of Le Roy police officers with a patrol car and motorcycles, has been donated to Le Roy PD for display inside the station in the Village Hall. Accepting the donation is Officer Greg Kellogg.

blue button