History Heroes program wraps up 2022 with veteran coordinator Anne Marie Starowitz saying goodbye

For 12 years, Anne Marie Starowitiz has brought history alive for area children as coordinator for the History Heroes program at the Holland Land Office Museum.

Saturday, with the end of this summer session, was her last day in the role.

Starowitz said even though she's stepping away from the program, "I'm sure it will continue."

This summer the children learned all about living in the 50s.

On Saturday, they delivered a program for their parents. They shared important historical dates and ended the program by singing a song from the 50s.

During the week they created a lemonade stand and made more than $160 for the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

Starowitz thanked Tompkins Financial, Adam Miller, WBTA, Photos by Sue Meier, Ficarella’s, T-Shirts Etc, and The Batavian for support of the program.

Submitted photos.