April 25, 2019 - 7:12am

HLOM acquires deed signed by Joseph Ellicott

posted by Howard B. Owens in Bontrager's Auction, batavia, hlom, history, news.

ellicottdeedauction2019.jpg

A property deed from 1813 and signed by Joseph Ellicott was purchased at auction yesterday by the Holland Land Office Museum for $1,900.

The deed was acquired last year by Dale Vargason, from Wayland, who found it in a box of 18th century documents he acquired and then decided to bring it to Bontrager's Auctions.

Auctioneer Todd Jantzi started bidding off at $1,000 and when there were no initial bids, dropped it down to $800. Two people then jumped into the bidding, including Gary Harkness, representing HLOM, and the bids quickly rose to the $1,900 mark.

Previously: Rare historical document, a deed signed by Joseph Ellicott, to be featured in upcoming auction at Bontrager's

ellicottdeedauction2019-2.jpg

ellicottdeedauction2019-3.jpg

Upcoming



