March 10, 2021 - 11:49am

Hornets advance with win over Dundee

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, oakfield-alabama.

oaboysmar9_websize.jpg

Oakfield-Alabama zoomed past Dundee on Tuesday night to win the Section V Class C2 quarterfinal by a score of 72-40.

Travis Wiedrich and Kaden Cusmano each scored 11 points. Ty Mott scored eight.

The Hornets (9-2, #3) will face Harley-Allendale-Columbia (10-1, #2) in a semifinal game at HAC at 6 p.m., Thursday.

Also on Tuesday, Pembroke lost to Avon, 58-53.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.

oaboysmar9-63_websize.jpg

oaboysmar9-57_websize.jpg

oaboysmar9-17_websize.jpg

oaboysmar9-14_websize.jpg

oaboysmar9-5_websize.jpg

