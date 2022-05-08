Hornets beat Royalton 15-8 in baseball

Oakfield-Alabama beat Royalton on Saturday 15-8.

Colton Yasses went 4-5, driving in four runs and scoring twice. Bodie Hyde was 3-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Kyle Porter had two hits in five ABs and scored twice. Brenden Westcott collected three hits in five ABs and drove in four runs.

Porter was the winning pitcher, going 6 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and seven runs, but only three were earned. He struck out 8. Yasses finished out the game with an inning and two-thirds work giving up three hits and an unearned run. He K'd two.

In other baseball action: Elba Lancers lose to Northstar, 10-3

Photos by Kristin Smith.