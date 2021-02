Hornets buzz past Bees 74-56

The Hornets beat the Bees 74-56 in Oakfield on Tuesday night behind 17 points for Travis Wiedrich.

Kaden Cusmano added 15 points, Peyton Yasses, 11, Gaige Armbrewster, 10, and Kyle Porter, 8.

For Byron-Bergen, Jerrod Amesbury scored 16 points, Gianni Ferrara 15m and Braedyn Chambry, 11.

Also in boys basketball on Tuesday:

Batavia beat Odyssey 74-25

Notre Dame beat Pembroke, 76-65

Attica beat Elba 54-40

