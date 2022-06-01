Local Matters

June 1, 2022 - 4:04pm

Hornets claim Section V title with 8-7 win over Notre Dame

posted by Howard B. Owens in baseball, sports, oakfield-alabama, Notre Dame.

oa-secvchamps2022-68_websize.jpg

Oakfield-Alabama was able to hold off Notre Dame in an 8-7 battle to win the Class C Section V title in baseball on Tuesday.

Bodie Hyde was 2-3 with a walk and two runs scored for the Hornets. David Schnaufer knocked in three runs on one hit and Brayden Smith scored twice while collecting one hit and one walk.

For Notre Dame, Bryceton Berry was 3-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Gavin Schrader had two hits and scored three times. Cody Henry was 2-3 with two RBIs. 

Photos by Kristin Smith.  For more photos, click here.

oa-secvchamps2022_websize.jpg

oa-secvchamps2022-16_websize.jpg

oa-secvchamps2022-13_websize.jpg

oa-secvchamps2022-22_websize.jpg

oa-secvchamps2022-63_websize.jpg

oa-secvchamps2022-87_websize.jpg

oa-secvchamps2022-105_websize.jpg

oa-secvchamps2022-149_websize.jpg

