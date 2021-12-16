Hornets defeat Trojans 54-38
Oakfield-Alabama beat Alexander in boys basketball on Wednesday night 54-38.
For the Hornets,
- Kam Cusmano, 16 points, 8 rebounds
- Gaige Armbrewster, 16 points, 5 assists
- Kaden Cusmano, 12 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 5 blocks
For the Trojans:
- Trent Woods, 10 points
- Braydon Woods, 9 points
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
Also, in girls basketball, Elba beat Wheatland-Chili, 49-36. Game write-up by Drew Muehlig:
Led by senior Dakota Brinkman, Elba defeated Wheatland-Chili 49-36 Wednesday night in Genesee Region girls basketball.
The senior baller notched a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Lancers.
Elba also got strong performances from freshman Sydney Reilly (11 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists), senior Adrianna Long (5 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists) and sophomore Halie Deville (8 points and 6 rebounds).
Elba (1-2) led 29-13 at the half and led by as many as 19, but held off a valiant comeback effort by the Wildcats in the second half.Chyene Whitcomb led Wheatland-Chili with 10 points and 3 steals despite being in foul trouble throughout the game. Thailaih Sainpaulin added three 3-pointers to finish with 9 points and Reghan LaMere added 6 points for Wildcats.
