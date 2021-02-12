Local Matters

February 12, 2021 - 11:39am

Hornets notch win over Kendall

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, oakfield-alabama.

oakkendalfeb122021_01.jpg

Oakfield-Alabama beat Kendall on Thursday 70-35, with Gaige Armbruster scoring 16 points and Kadon Cusmano scoring 12.

Jordon Schlagenhauf scorred 11.

In other games in boys basketball:

  • Pembroke beat Alexander 54-39
  • Byron-Bergen beat Holley, 57-39

In girls basketball, Honeoye Falls beat Batavia 64-50.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos from the O-A game, click here.

oakkendalfeb122021_02.jpg

oakkendalfeb122021_03.jpg

