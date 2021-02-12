February 12, 2021 - 11:39am
Hornets notch win over Kendall
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, oakfield-alabama.
Oakfield-Alabama beat Kendall on Thursday 70-35, with Gaige Armbruster scoring 16 points and Kadon Cusmano scoring 12.
Jordon Schlagenhauf scorred 11.
In other games in boys basketball:
- Pembroke beat Alexander 54-39
- Byron-Bergen beat Holley, 57-39
In girls basketball, Honeoye Falls beat Batavia 64-50.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos from the O-A game, click here.
