Hornets notch win over Kendall

Oakfield-Alabama beat Kendall on Thursday 70-35, with Gaige Armbruster scoring 16 points and Kadon Cusmano scoring 12.

Jordon Schlagenhauf scorred 11.

In other games in boys basketball:

Pembroke beat Alexander 54-39

Byron-Bergen beat Holley, 57-39

In girls basketball, Honeoye Falls beat Batavia 64-50.

