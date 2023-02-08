Hornets pick up another win against Alexander, 75-53

Oakfield-Alabama is 16-2 on the season after beating Alexander on Tuesday in Boys Basketball, 75-53.

Scoring for the Hornets:

Kyle Porter, 33 points, 4 rebounds

Noah Currier, 10 points

Aiden Warner, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

Brayden Smith, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals

Colton Yasses, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

For Alexander:

Dylan Pohl, 16 points

Trent Woods, 14 points

"We started the game off slow," said Coach Ryan Stehlar. "Alexander did a good job of making early shots and coming out with good energy. Our defense picked up in the second quarter and into the second half. Our bench helped spark us, too, when we needed it the most."

In Boys Basketball:

Pembroke is 17-1 after beating Holley 108-32. Tyson Totten, 29, Cayden Pfalzer, 23, Owen Hootman, 14, Avery Ferreira, 10, Chase Guzdek, 10. Jon Suro,10 assists

Pavilion beat Cal-Mum, 60-53.

Notre Dame beat Lyndonville, 86-43

No game report for Le Roy vs. Geneseo.

In Girls Basketball:

Mendon beat Batavia, 61-28

Photos by Kristin Smith