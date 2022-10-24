Local Matters

October 24, 2022 - 8:40am

House fire reported on Batavia Stafford Townline Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, batavia, news.

87b29f42-18f7-48b2-9afd-b90666f1c73c.jpeg
A house fire is reported at 8920 Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia.

Town of Batavia Fire dispatched.

UPDATE 8:34 a.m.: There was initially a report that two people had re-entered the house and were entrapped.  They are now reported out of the house.  There was also an explosion reported not attached to the structure.  A second alarm is requested.

UPDATED 9:20 a.m.: The fire has been knocked down.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m.: Batavia Stafford Townline Road has been reopened.

1d7c03af-fb91-4a70-a5e2-d63f41c0a68f.jpeg

img_3503.jpg
Photos by Howard Owens.

