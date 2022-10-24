House fire reported on Batavia Stafford Townline Road



A house fire is reported at 8920 Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia.

Town of Batavia Fire dispatched.

UPDATE 8:34 a.m.: There was initially a report that two people had re-entered the house and were entrapped. They are now reported out of the house. There was also an explosion reported not attached to the structure. A second alarm is requested.

UPDATED 9:20 a.m.: The fire has been knocked down.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m.: Batavia Stafford Townline Road has been reopened.



Photos by Howard Owens.