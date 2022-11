Byron and South Byron are on scene of a house fire at 6451 Cockram Road, Byron.

The fire was at the back of the residence and reported knocked down at this time.

The call began with a report of heavy smoke in the basement.

Bergen Fire on standby in its hall.

UPDATE 8:53 a.m.: The fire is out. National Grid requested the scene. A code enforcement officer requested to the scene. The house may be uninhabitable.