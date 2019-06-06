House fire reported on Horseshoe Lake Road, Stafford

A house fire is reported at 6000 Horseshoe Lake Road, Stafford.

All occupants are out of the house. There are animals in the house.

The fire is at the rear of the residence and into the roofline.

Stafford fire and Town of Batavia fire dispatched.

Bergen, Byron, South Byron, and City of Batavia Fast Team also dispatched.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 9:03 a.m.: Flames seen in rear of structure according to callers to dispatch. Stafford's second alarm called.

UPDATE 9:05 a.m.: Command on scene reports smoke showing from eaves, but no flames, of a single-story ranch house that's close to the road. Le Roy is called to Stafford's fire hall.

UPDATE 9:06 a.m.: Mercy medics are called to respond because of "slight smoke inhalation" by the homeowner.

UPDATE 9:08 a.m.: Elba is asked to fill in at Byron's fire hall.

UPDATE 9:09 a.m.: National Grid is called to the scene.

UPDATE 9:14 a.m.: Stafford command reports fire knocked down; checking for extensions. Stafford Fire Police are called in for traffic control.

UPDATE 9:17 a.m.: Le Roy, standing by in Stafford's quarters, is called to the scene. Oakfield is asked to stand by in Town of Batavia fire's station #1; Pavilion is called to Stafford's hall. The homeowner signed off, declining medical treatment.

UPDATE 9:34 a.m.: Caledonia, which was standing by in quarters, is moved to Le Roy's fire hall.