June 28, 2019 - 12:41am

House fire reported on Junction Road, Pavilion

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, Pavilion, news.

A house fire is reported at 6616 Junction Road, Pavilion.

Both occupants were exiting the house

Pavilion Fire, Le Roy Fire, and Stafford dispatched.

UPDATE 12:44 a.m.: Fully involved structure fire with flames coming through the roof. City Fire and Alexander dispatched.

UPDATE 12:50 a.m.: A chief calls for a defensive attack.

UPDATE 12:54 a.m.: National Grid called to the scene.

UPDATE 1:40 a.m.: Caledonia to proceed to the scene and Bergen to fill-in at Le Roy.

