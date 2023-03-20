House Fire reported on South Spruce Street, Batavia



A house fire is reported at 10 1/2 South Spruce Street, Batavia.

The initial report was for involving a room and its contents.

The fire has reportedly spread into the attic.

All occupants are reported to be out of the house.

City Fire responding. The second and fourth platoons have been recalled.

UPDATE 3:10 a.m.: Fire knocked down, checking for extension.

UPDATE 3:37 a.m. by Joanne Beck: The cause is reportedly unknown at this time, but the fire is believed to have originated outside of the house. The cause is under investigation.

UPDATE 3:53 a.m. (by Howard): National Grid requested to the scene.

Photos by Howard Owens.