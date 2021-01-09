House fire reported on South Street Road, Pavilion

A structure fire is reported at 10828 South Street Road, Pavilion.

Smoke is coming from the HVAC system.

Pavilion Fire and Le Roy Fire dispatched.

Law enforcement is also dispatched to the scene.

UPDATE 8 a.m.: A chief on scene reports nothing showing. Le Roy's response is canceled.

UPDATE 8:12 a.m.: A chief is out with the homeowner. There is no fire. The initial caller reported possible criminal activity at the scene. So far, none of that is confirmed.