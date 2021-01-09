Local Matters

January 9, 2021 - 8:05am

House fire reported on South Street Road, Pavilion

posted by Howard B. Owens in Pavilion, fire, news.

A structure fire is reported at 10828 South Street Road, Pavilion.

Smoke is coming from the HVAC system.

Pavilion Fire and Le Roy Fire dispatched.

Law enforcement is also dispatched to the scene.

UPDATE 8 a.m.: A chief on scene reports nothing showing. Le Roy's response is canceled.

UPDATE 8:12 a.m.: A chief is out with the homeowner.  There is no fire.  The initial caller reported possible criminal activity at the scene. So far, none of that is confirmed.

