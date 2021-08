A fully involved house fire is reported at 6718 Swamp Road, Byron.

Byron and South Byron responding.

A second alarm is called with Bergen, Elba, Oakfield, and the City's Fast Team dispatched.

UPDATE 9:37 p.m.: Per command, all tankers can go back in service.

UPDATE 10:25 p.m.: Fire is out and under control, reports command.

Photo by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service