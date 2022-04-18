House fire reported on Walnut Place, Batavia

A house fire is reported at 2 Willow St. in the City of Batavia.

Smoke and flames are said to be pouring out of the side of the residence.

The occupant may not be home.

City Fire responding.

UPDATE 3:44 p.m.: The correct address maybe 2 Walnut. The caller confirmed 2 Willow three times on the phone. She plots to Walnut.

UPDATE 3:56 p.m.: The correct address is 2 Walnut Place.

UPDATE 4:19 p.m.: National Fuel and City code enforcement on location.

UPDATE 5:22 p.m.: City Fire back in service.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.: Interim Chief Dan Herberger said the fire was contained to a single room but there is smoke damage throughout the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.