A structure fire is reported at 367 West Main Street Road, Batavia, following a possible furnace explosion.

The building is reportedly unoccupied.

Town of Batavia Fire and East Pembroke Fire responding.

UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: A second alarm requested.

UPDATE 5:08 p.m.: Route 5 is being closed to traffic in both directions, at Kelsey Road, and at Wortendyke.