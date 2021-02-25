In girls basketball, Alexander, Elba, Byron-Bergen, and Notre Dame winners

Alexander pulling out a close victory Wednesday over Oakfield-Alabama, 51-48.

For the Trojans, Hailie Kramer scored 19 points and Allison Mileham scored 11.

For the Hornets, Danica Porter scored 15 points, Brooke Reding, 12, and Kelsy Schlagenhauf, 10.

In other girls basketball:

Elba beat Pembroke 62-35. Brynn Walczak scored 27 points for Elba and had 10 rebounds. Leah Bezon scored 10 points. For Pembroke, Serene Calderon scored 10 points. (Game pictures included below.)

Byron-Bergen beat Kendall 39-35

Notre Dame beat Lyndonville 53-33

In boys basketball:

Le Roy beat Haverling 54-51

Pavilion beat Keshequa 42-34

O-A v. Alexander photos by Kristin Smith (click here for more). Elba vs. Pembroke photos by Debra Reilly.