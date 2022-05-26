Injury accident reported on the Thruway in East Pembroke

A car is off the roadway and into the trees on the Thruway near mile marker 395.5 in the eastbound direction of travel.

An occupant has a complaint of head pain. Extrication is needed.

Mercy Flight is on ground standby.

East Pembroke Fire along Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 1:31 p.m.: A second accident is reported at mile marker 396.4 eastbound, involving two vehicles with a rollover. East Pembroke and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 1:32 p.m.: Pembroke and Indian Falls dispatched to the second accident. East Pembroke's chief at the first scene reports, "we're going to be at this one for some time with extrication."

UPDATE 2:01 p.m.: Pembroke and Indian Falls clearing the scene, holding all equipment in quarters.